Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all nine games involving teams from the UAC.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Arkansas Bears at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Northwestern State Demons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Austin Peay Governors 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Abilene Christian Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UC Davis Aggies 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

