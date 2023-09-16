The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) visit the Youngstown State Penguins (1-1) at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Youngstown State is putting up 29.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 32nd, giving up 22.5 points per contest. Robert Morris ranks 69th in the FCS with 19 points per game on offense, and it ranks 65th with 31.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Youngstown State Robert Morris 352.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.5 (91st) 338.5 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (56th) 200.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 73 (106th) 152 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (48th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 228 yards passing for Youngstown State, completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns this season.

Tyshon King has 177 rushing yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Da'Shaun Whatley has carried the ball eight times for 66 yards (33 per game) and one touchdown.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 11 catches for 102 yards (51 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Max Tomczak has hauled in four receptions totaling 59 yards so far this campaign.

C.J. Charleston has been the target of six passes and compiled five catches for 54 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has thrown for 380 yards (190 ypg) while completing 77.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimon O'Sullivan, has carried the ball 17 times for 59 yards (29.5 per game).

Cyrus Bonsu has racked up 16 carries and totaled 53 yards.

Noah Robinson has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 174 (87 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Chaese Jackson has put up a 67-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on seven targets.

Connor Becker's three targets have resulted in three grabs for 51 yards.

