The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Bengals vs. Ravens?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Baltimore 17 - Cincinnati 14
  • The Bengals have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Bengals won 10 of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (76.9%).
  • Cincinnati had a 9-3 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.
  • The Ravens were underdogs in five games last season and won two (40%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Baltimore was at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baltimore (+3)
  • The Bengals had 12 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.
  • Cincinnati had an ATS record of 9-5 as favorites of 3 points or more last season.
  • The Ravens covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • Baltimore went 3-0 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46)
  • These teams averaged a combined 46.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 7.4 fewer points per game (38.6) last season than this game's over/under of 46 points.
  • The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
  • The Ravens and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last year.

Ja'Marr Chase Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 81.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
1 2.0 0 39.0 0

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
1 169.0 0 38.0 0

