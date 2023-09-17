The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) will play AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (1-0), on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Bengals' upcoming matchup against the Ravens, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Bengals vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bengals were winning nine times, were behind three times, and were knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

The Bengals' offense averaged 6.3 points in the first quarter last season, and defensively, they gave up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Ravens led eight times, trailed six times, and were knotted up three times.

In the first quarter last year, the Ravens averaged 3.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.1 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals won the second quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and tied two times in 16 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Cincinnati averaged 8.3 points on offense (sixth-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.4 points on defense (26th-ranked).

The Ravens won the second quarter in 10 games last year, lost the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Ravens averaged 7.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games last year, the Bengals won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati scored an average of 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked).

The Ravens outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, the Ravens averaged 4.7 points on offense (16th-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.2 points on defense (fourth-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last season, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it allowed an average of 4.2 points in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games last year, lost that quarter in 10 games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Ravens averaged 5.1 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.5 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Bengals vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Bengals were winning after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in five games (3-2), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points in the first half (fourth-ranked) last season. Defensively, it gave up 11.3 points on average in the first half (16th-ranked).

At the end of the first half last year, the Ravens led 11 times (7-4 in those games), were losing five times (2-3), and were tied one time (1-0).

In the first half last year, the Ravens averaged 10.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half last season, the Bengals won the second half in 10 games and lost the second half in six games.

Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points in the second half last season. On defense, it allowed 8.3 points on average in the second half.

The Ravens won the second half in eight games last year, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Ravens' offense averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year. Defensively, they allowed 10.8 points on average in the second half.

