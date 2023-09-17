Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals' (0-1) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Sunday, September 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Paycor Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Bengals were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 24-3.
Last time out, the Ravens took down the Houston Texans 25-9.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Evans
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Quad
|Questionable
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Foot
|Out
|John Simpson
|OG
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Pectoral
|Out
Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bengals Season Insights (2022)
- On offense, the Bengals ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).
- Cincinnati sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (26.1 points per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 20.1 points allowed per game.
- The Bengals ranked 23rd in pass defense last season (229.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 265 passing yards per game.
- While Cincinnati's run defense ranked seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (95.5 rushing yards per game).
- The Bengals forced 24 total turnovers (11th in NFL) last season and turned it over 18 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, sixth-ranked in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-175), Ravens (+145)
- Total: 45.5 points
