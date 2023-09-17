Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between a pair of the top offensive players in football last year.

Trying to place a wager on player props in the Bengals-Ravens matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Ravens matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 33.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 263.5 (-113) - - Ja'Marr Chase - - 80.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 59.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 55.5 (-113) 20.5 (-102) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 24.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Odell Beckham Jr. - - 37.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 48.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 211.5 (-113) 44.5 (-120) - Gus Edwards - 36.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 42.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.