Bengals vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North battle against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
Before the Bengals play the Ravens, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|3.5
|46.5
|-175
|+145
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 46.5 points six times.
- Cincinnati's outings last season had an average total of 44.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bengals were 12-2-1 against the spread last year.
- The Bengals went 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cincinnati went 9-2 (81.8%).
Baltimore Ravens
- The Ravens played four games last season that ended with a combined score above 46.5 points.
- Baltimore's contests last year had a 42.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Ravens posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Ravens won two of the five games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, Baltimore was at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Bengals vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bengals
|26.1
|8
|20.1
|5
|44.8
|6
|Ravens
|20.6
|19
|18.5
|3
|42.7
|4
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|46.1
|43.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|26.3
|23.8
|ATS Record
|12-2-1
|5-1-1
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-9-1
|3-4-0
|3-5-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-3
|5-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|42.5
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.1
|23.6
|ATS Record
|7-9-1
|2-6-0
|5-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|1-7-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-4
|5-2
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
