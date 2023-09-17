Irvin Smith Jr. will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith's stat line last year included 36 targets for 25 grabs for 182 yards (22.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Smith vs. the Ravens

Smith vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Against Baltimore last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Ravens allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Smith will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a year ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense ranked fifth in league play last season by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

In three of his seven games (42.9%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 36 passes last year, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Smith had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of eight games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

