Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Baltimore Ravens and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Chase averaged 87.2 receiving yards on 7.2 receptions per game last season while delivering nine receiving touchdowns.

Chase vs. the Ravens

Chase vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 109.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 109.2 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Baltimore gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Ravens allowed 18 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Chase will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a season ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the league with 20 passing TDs allowed last season.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 79.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 12 games (58.3%) a season ago.

With 1,046 receiving yards on 134 targets last season, he was 58th in the league (7.8 yards per target).

Chase caught a touchdown pass in seven of 12 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs twice.

Chase's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 16 TAR / 10 REC / 129 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 12 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 132 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 11 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 7 REC / 97 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 TAR / 10 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 13 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 13 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 TAR / 9 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 8 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

