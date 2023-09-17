Will Ja'Marr Chase Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 2?
With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ja'Marr Chase a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Last season Chase got 134 targets, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine TDs.
- In seven of 12 games last year, Chase reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple TD catches).
Ja'Marr Chase Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|16
|10
|129
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|10
|6
|29
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|12
|7
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|10
|7
|132
|2
|Week 7
|Falcons
|11
|8
|130
|2
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|8
|7
|97
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|15
|10
|119
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|13
|7
|60
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|11
|8
|79
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|13
|8
|86
|1
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|12
|9
|84
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|8
|5
|61
|1
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|8
|6
|75
|0
