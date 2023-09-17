When Joe Mixon takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 2 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon rushed for 814 yards on 210 carries (58.1 yards per game) and scored seven TDs a season ago. As a pass-catcher, Mixon also averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 14 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Joe Mixon Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 27 82 0 7 63 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 19 57 0 3 26 0 Week 3 @Jets 12 24 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 24 61 1 4 13 0 Week 5 @Ravens 14 78 0 3 10 0 Week 6 @Saints 8 45 0 4 23 1 Week 7 Falcons 17 58 1 3 33 0 Week 8 @Browns 8 27 0 7 32 0 Week 9 Panthers 22 153 4 4 58 1 Week 11 @Steelers 7 20 0 3 42 0 Week 14 Browns 14 96 0 2 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 11 21 0 5 33 0 Week 16 @Patriots 16 65 0 7 43 0 Week 18 Ravens 11 27 1 5 41 0 Wild Card Ravens 11 39 0 3 17 0 Divisional @Bills 20 105 1 2 18 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 8 19 0 3 15 0

