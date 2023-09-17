Sunday's game between the New York Mets (68-80) and Cincinnati Reds (78-72) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (2-5) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (4-4) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 51, or 48.1%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 36 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (706 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Reds Schedule