The Cincinnati Reds (78-72) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the New York Mets (68-80), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (2-5) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-4).

Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (2-5, 3.05 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.38 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Williamson is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williamson has put up 14 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

Quintana (2-5) will take the mound for the Mets, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.05 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

