Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) and Minnesota Twins (79-71) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have come away with 51 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 21-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (710 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule