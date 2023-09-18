Minnesota Twins (79-71) will go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, September 18 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' matchup against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Reds vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 100 times and won 60, or 60%, of those games.

The Twins have a 31-25 record (winning 55.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Reds have come away with 51 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 21-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

