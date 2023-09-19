Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) and Minnesota Twins (79-72) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (5-7) to the mound, while Fernando Cruz (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 37-37 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (717 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds Schedule