The Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Royce Lewis and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 177 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cincinnati is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 717 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.402 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Fernando Cruz will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away - Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.