When the Minnesota Twins (79-72) play the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Fernando Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Twins with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 60, or 59.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 46-33 (winning 58.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 52, or 48.1%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 37 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

