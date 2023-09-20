In a Wednesday soccer slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups, the EFL Championship match featuring Norwich City versus Leicester City is a game to see.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch EFL Championship: Norwich City vs Leicester City

  • League: EFL Championship
  • Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UEFA Champions League: Real Sociedad vs Internazionale Milan

  • League: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs Vancouver FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Universitario de Deportes vs Sport Boys

  • League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.