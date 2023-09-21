If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Montgomery County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need here.

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Miamisburg at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Weir High School at Union Local High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22

6:45 PM ET on September 22 Location: Belmont, OH

Belmont, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade Julienne at McNicholas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Catholic League

Greater Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carrollton at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Lebanon, OH

New Lebanon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlisle at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Tippecanoe at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kettering Fairmont