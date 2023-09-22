Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Butler County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ross High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Fort Loramie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Loramie, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.