Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Clermont County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bethel Tate at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville-Perry High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
