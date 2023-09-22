Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Columbiana County, Ohio this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Columbiana County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

TBD at David Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lisbon, OH

Lisbon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

United High School at Leetonia High School