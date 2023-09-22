Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayfield at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH Conference: Western Reserve Conference

Western Reserve Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Solon High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuyahoga Heights High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Independence, OH

Independence, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Euclid at Medina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

Greater Cleveland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland Central Catholic at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange High School at Chagrin Falls High School