If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Darke County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Ansonia High School at Twin Valley South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: West Alexandria, OH

West Alexandria, OH Conference: Cross County Conference

Cross County Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Camden, OH

Camden, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Versailles High School at Marion Local High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Maria Stein, OH

Maria Stein, OH Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

National Trail High School at Arcanum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Arcanum, OH

Arcanum, OH Conference: Cross County Conference

Cross County Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville at Sidney High School