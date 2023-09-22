Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Fairfield County, Ohio this week? We've got the information.
Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton Township at Amanda Clearcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Amanda, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
