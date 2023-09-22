Franklin County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

    Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westerville Central High School at Pickerington North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pickington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lancaster, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at St. Charles Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • Conference: Central Catholic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamilton Township at Amanda Clearcreek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Amanda, OH
    • Conference: Mid-State League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dublin Jerome High School at Thomas Worthington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Worthington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sunbury, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

