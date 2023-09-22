Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Madison County, Ohio this week, we've got the information.
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bethel Tate at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
