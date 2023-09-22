Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Mercer County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Versailles High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockford, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.