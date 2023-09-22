Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Morrow County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Morrow County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Centerburg at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cardington, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.