Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Portage County, Ohio this week.
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Windham at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora High School at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas W Harvey High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonald at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atwater, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
