Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Portage County, Ohio this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Windham at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora High School at Cuyahoga Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas W Harvey High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

McDonald at Waterloo High School