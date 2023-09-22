Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Preble County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Preble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ansonia High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
National Trail High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
