Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the mound, while Andre Jackson (1-3) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Reds have a record of 2-1.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cincinnati has won four of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 720 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

