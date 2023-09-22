The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB play with 178 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .410 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (720 total runs).

The Reds are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.406).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Abbott is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year heading into this matchup.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Logan Allen 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Connor Phillips Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

