Reds vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) visit the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) in NL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.40 ERA).
Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (8-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- In 19 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Andrew Abbott vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 650 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Pirates have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson
- The Pirates will send Jackson (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Over 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
- Jackson has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Jackson will try to secure his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.4 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.
Andre Jackson vs. Reds
- He will take the hill against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1286 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 178 total home runs (16th in MLB action).
- In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Reds this season, Jackson has a 7.36 ERA and a 1.909 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.
