Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Shelby County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Talawanda High School at Fort Loramie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Loramie, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
