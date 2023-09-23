Based on our computer projections, the Indiana Hoosiers will take down the Akron Zips when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Indiana vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Akron vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+16.5) Under (46.5) Indiana 23, Akron 13

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Zips are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Akron is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year.

No Zips two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Akron games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.0 points, 5.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hoosiers have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

The Hoosiers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 8.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Indiana contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zips vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana 19.3 17.0 22.0 15.0 -- -- Akron 16.0 26.7 24.0 21.0 12.0 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.