Akron vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Akron Zips (1-2) will look to upset the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Akron vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Akron vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-16.5)
|46.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-16.5)
|45.5
|-1000
|+640
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- SMU vs TCU
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- UCLA vs Utah
- NC State vs Virginia
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- BYU vs Kansas
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Maryland vs Michigan State
Akron vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Akron has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Zips have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Indiana has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.