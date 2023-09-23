The Akron Zips (1-2) will look to upset the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Akron matchup in this article.

Akron vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Akron vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Akron has won one game against the spread this season.

The Zips have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Indiana has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.