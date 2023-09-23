MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (3-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Ohio has struggled offensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS (321.0 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks sixth-best in the nation, surrendering just 242.8 yards per game. With 22.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 85th, allowing 26.7 points per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Bowling Green Ohio 347.3 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.0 (62nd) 342.0 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.8 (53rd) 137.7 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.0 (82nd) 209.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.0 (110th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 390 yards (130.0 yards per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 20 times for 108 yards (36.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 91 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown and 136 receiving yards (45.3 per game) on nine catches

Harold Fannin leads his squad with 144 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's 10 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 413 yards (103.3 ypg) on 42-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 65 times for 261 yards (65.3 per game).

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 54 times for 170 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ty Walton has caught 16 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Miles Cross has hauled in seven grabs for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

