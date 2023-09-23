According to our computer model, the Cincinnati Bearcats will beat the Oklahoma Sooners when the two teams come together at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (+14.5) Toss Up (57.5) Cincinnati 30, Oklahoma 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Bearcats two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Cincinnati this year is 6.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners an 86.7% chance to win.

The Sooners' record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Oklahoma is a perfect 3-0 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The average total for Oklahoma games this season has been 61.7, 4.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bearcats vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 55.7 9.3 50.5 5.5 66 17 Cincinnati 39 21.7 45 22 27 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.