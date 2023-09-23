The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.

The Sooners have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

