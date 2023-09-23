The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) square off at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Fresno State is totaling 400.3 yards per game offensively this year (62nd in the FBS), and is giving up 319.7 yards per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Kent State ranks 14th-worst in total yards per game (302.3), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 103rd in the FBS with 394.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Kent State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

Kent State Fresno State 302.3 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (73rd) 394.7 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.7 (50th) 138.7 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.7 (112th) 163.7 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (27th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 491 yards (163.7 per game) while completing 54.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 238 yards, or 79.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 71 yards across 12 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Trell Harris leads his squad with 208 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has caught seven passes and compiled 105 receiving yards (35 per game).

Justin Holmes has racked up 83 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) this season.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has compiled 870 yards (290 ypg) on 86-of-132 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 248 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Malik Sherrod has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 59 yards (19.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 59 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has racked up 13 grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

