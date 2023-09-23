Kent State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) will look to upset the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Fresno State vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Kent State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-27.5)
|50.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-27.5)
|50.5
|-3500
|+1280
Kent State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Kent State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Fresno State has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
