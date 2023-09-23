The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) ranks 87th in scoring offense (25.0 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (30.0 points allowed per game) this season. This season has been rough for Delaware State on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up just 5.7 points per contest (third-worst) and surrendering 39.0 points per game (24th-worst).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Delaware State 339.7 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (107th) 445.7 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.0 (42nd) 105.3 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 65.0 (120th) 234.3 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.3 (99th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 666 yards, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) on 20 carries.

Rashad Amos has 155 rushing yards on 38 carries.

Gage Larvadain's 449 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 18 catches and five touchdowns.

Miles Marshall has hauled in five passes while averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Javon Tracy has been the target of eight passes and compiled four catches for 62 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per contest.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 409 yards (136.3 ypg) to lead Delaware State, completing 54% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 69 yards (23.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Marquis Gillis has run the ball 31 times for 125 yards.

Jordan Hull's 123 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine catches on 11 targets.

Myles Morales has caught six passes and compiled 84 receiving yards (28.0 per game).

Wade Inge has racked up 72 reciving yards (24.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Delaware State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.