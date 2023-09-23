Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Ohio.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-14)
Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Toledo (-21.5)
Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Ohio (-13.5)
Dayton Flyers at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Torero Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-3.5)
Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Indiana (-16.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-27.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.