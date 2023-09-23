The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Ohio.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Nippert Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Oklahoma (-14)

Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: The Glass Bowl

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: Toledo (-21.5)

Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: Ohio (-13.5)

Dayton Flyers at San Diego Toreros

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Torero Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Ohio State (-3.5)

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Indiana (-16.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Fresno State (-27.5)

