The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

Ohio owns the sixth-best defense this season in terms of total yards (242.8 yards allowed per game), but ranks 20th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (321 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Bowling Green is putting up 347.3 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked). It ranks 64th in the FBS defensively (342 total yards allowed per game).

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Ohio Bowling Green 321 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (96th) 242.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (64th) 141 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.7 (87th) 180 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.7 (90th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 413 yards passing for Ohio, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sieh Bangura has 261 rushing yards on 65 carries.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 54 times for 170 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 19 receptions for 178 yards (44.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ty Walton has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Miles Cross has compiled seven catches for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 390 yards on 29-of-49 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Taron Keith has nine receptions for 136 yards (45.3 per game) so far while also carrying the ball nine times for 91 yards and one score.

Harold Fannin has collected 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 144 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 134 reciving yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

