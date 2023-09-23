The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) will meet their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -500 +375 FanDuel Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -550 +400

Week 4 Odds

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Ohio has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

