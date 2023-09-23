The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) will meet their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Bowling Green, Ohio
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio (-12.5) 46.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Ohio has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

