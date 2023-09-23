Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) will meet their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-12.5)
|46.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-12.5)
|46.5
|-550
|+400
Week 4 Odds
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Ohio has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
