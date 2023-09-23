How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Bailey Falter gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in baseball with 179 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Reds are 17th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in runs scored with 725 (4.7 per game).
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.408).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Phillips gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Fernando Cruz
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Andre Jackson
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bailey Falter
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Allen
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Lucas Giolito
|9/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Adam Wainwright
|9/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
