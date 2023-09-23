Bailey Falter gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in baseball with 179 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 17th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in runs scored with 725 (4.7 per game).

The Reds rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.408).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Phillips gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Logan Allen 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

