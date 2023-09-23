Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 23. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Reds have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 53, or 43.4%, of the 122 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 40-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

