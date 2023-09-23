Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game – Saturday, September 23
The Toledo Rockets (2-1) and Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) will face each other in a clash of MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Toledo vs. Western Michigan?
When and Where is Toledo vs. Western Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Toledo 30, Western Michigan 20
- Toledo has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Rockets have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.
- Western Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Broncos have been at least a +750 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Western Michigan (+21.5)
- This year Toledo has one win against the spread.
- Western Michigan has covered once against the spread this season.
- This season, the Broncos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game once this season.
- This season, Western Michigan has played one game with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.
- Toledo averages 40 points per game against Western Michigan's 17.3, totaling 3.8 points over the game's total of 53.5.
Splits Tables
Toledo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|56.5
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|33
|27
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Western Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|58.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|37
|38.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
